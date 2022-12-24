Parsons (illness), who is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While battling an illness this week, Parsons failed to practice Tuesday and Wednesday, but he got back on the field Thursday as a limited participant. With another 48 hours having passed since that final practice of the week, Parsons is presumably feeling healthier and trending in the right direction as the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff approaches. If he's active as anticipated, the star defender shouldn't face any major restrictions with his snap count.