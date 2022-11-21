Parsons collected four tackles including two sacks in Sunday's win over the Vikings.
The second-year phenom had five QB hits overall as he boosted his sack total to 10 through 10 games on the season. Parsons left Sunday's game for a brief stretch as he got checked out for a potential leg injury, but he was able to return to the field. His sacks have come in bunches this year -- he has five games with two, and five with zero -- and Parsons will be highly motivated to deliver a big performance in a Thanksgiving clash with the Giants, as he has yet to bring down Daniel Jones in three career meetings with the Cowboys' NFC East rivals.
