Parsons recorded four solo tackles including two sacks and recovered a fumble in Sunday's win over the Jets.

The Cowboys' defense was dominant once again, producing three sacks and three INTs while holding Zach Wilson and the Jets offense to just 10 points, and Parsons was the disruptive engine of the unit. The third-year superstar has three sacks through two games to begin the season, and Parsons figures to be busy again in Week 3 versus the Cardinals after QB Joshua Dobbs was sacked three times and lost two fumbles in Arizona's opener against a fierce Washington pass rush.