Parsons recorded four tackles including two sacks in Sunday's win over the Bengals.

The second-year phenom piled up five QB hits in total as he led the charge for a Dallas pass rush that brought down Joe Burrow a total of six times on the afternoon. Parsons now has four sacks through two games, with a Week 3 tilt against Daniel Jones -- who's been sacked eight times through two games himself -- and the Giants on the horizon.

