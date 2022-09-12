Parsons recorded five tackles, including two sacks, in Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers.

The second-year linebacker was one of the few Cowboys to show up in an embarrassing 19-3 loss, but even Parsons' opportunities to make splash plays dried up in the second half as Tampa Bay was content to keep the ball on the ground and protect Tom Brady. After racking up a stunning 13 sacks in 16 games as a rookie, Parsons made it his goal to set a new NFL sack record in 2022, and he's off to a flying start.

