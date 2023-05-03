Parsons said Tuesday that he's 251 pounds, having added weight in anticipation of taking more snaps at defensive end in 2023, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Parsons was 246 pounds at the 2021 NFL Combine -- where he ran a 4.39 40-yard dash -- and was listed at 245 last season. He instantly became one of the best defenders in the league and has never missed a game because of an injury, but he said nagging injuries last season prevented him from being at his best. Parsons nonetheless tallied 65 tackles, 13.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries en route to First Team All-Pro honors for a second time in two years, also finishing second in DPOY voting for a second straight year. He believes the added weight in combination with taking more snaps at defensive end can help him stay healthier, though the move away from off-ball-linebacker snaps already mostly happened in his second season. Per PFF, Parsons took 693 snaps on the line of scrimmage in 2022, more than four times his number as an off-ball LB (170). As a rookie, he took only 390 on the line and 540 as a linebacker.