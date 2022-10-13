Parsons (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Head coach Mike McCarthy said that the plan for Parsons during Thursday's practice was for him to begin with the director of rehabilitation and then take part in team drills, per Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News. The second-year standout linebacker temporarily departed Sunday's win over the Rams after picking up a groin injury during the second half, but his ability to partake in Thursday's session puts him on track to suit up Sunday night against the Eagles. Parsons is tied for first among the NFL sack leaders with six through the first five weeks.