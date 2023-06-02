Parsons says he's more interested in making impact plays all over the field than he is in winning the sack title in 2023, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

"Just playing chess, just being able to move around, that's the special ability that I have, that I want to incorporate," Parsons said Thursday. "We're doing a lot of special things. I don't want to give a lot away right now, but it's going to be a really cool year. I'm probably going to play like eight positions this year." The 24-year-old played just over 80 percent of his snaps in 2022 along the line of scrimmage, nearly double the 41.9 percent mark he recorded as a rookie, but defensive coordinator Dan Quinn might be gearing up to deploy the uber-athletic Parsons all over the formation this season. He should still get plenty of sacks after racking up 26.5 in his first 33 career regular-season games, but he also might see his tackle total rise from the 65 he picked up last year, and nabbing his first career interception could also be on the table.