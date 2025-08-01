Parsons (back) requested a trade from the Cowboys on Friday via his personal X account.

In particular, Parson's statement included the following: "Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here. ... I no longer want to play for the Dallas Cowboys." In an offseason in which fellow edge rushers Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt landed new extensions worth at least $40 million per year, Parsons and the Cowboys don't appear to be engaging in similar talks. Parsons is set to play out the fifth-year option on his rookie contract in 2025, which is $24 million.