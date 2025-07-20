Parsons will report for the start of Cowboys training camp despite not having a long-term contract extension in place, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Parsons and the Cowboys continue to be at a stalemate in terms of a contract extension, and the star pass rusher has expressed some frustration, saying that "ownership's always going to make it drag out, make it more complicated than it has to be, lack of communication," per Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News. Despite those comments, Parsons appears set to report to Oxnard, California, by the time training camp begins there Monday. It's not certain, however, that Parsons will initially take part in practices -- he could report to camp and attend practice without participating if he feels doing so is in his best interests.