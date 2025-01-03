Parsons (wrist) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.
The Cowboys held a walkthrough Wednesday, so Parsons may have picked up the injury during Dallas' Week 17 loss to Philadelphia. His practice participation Friday will indicate his chances of playing in Sunday's regular-season finale against Washington. In the eight games he's played since returning from an ankle injury, Parsons has logged 25 tackles (16 solo), including 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.
