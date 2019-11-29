Play

Bennett injured his foot in Thursday's loss to the Bills, Brianna Dix of D210 Sports reports.

Coach Jason Garrett stated that he was optimistic Bennett would be good to go Week 14 against the Bears. The 34-year-old has made an impact since joining the Cowboys, registering three sacks in five games.

