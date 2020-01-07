Cowboys' Michael Bennett: Marginal impact with Cowboys
Bennett played 15 games split between the Patriots and Cowboys in 2019, finishing with 32 tackles (24 solo) including 6.5 sacks.
The veteran pass rusher began the year in New England, but after getting slapped with a one-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team", Bennett was dealt to Dallas where he was marginally more productive down the stretch. Even so, the 6.5 sacks were his lowest total while staying mostly healthy in a campaign since 2011. The 34-year-old is an unrestricted free agent after having the final year of his deal voided by the Pats following the suspension, and he'll likely have to settle for something much less than the $8.25 million he was set to make in 2020 if he wants to continue his career.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Bennett: Active in Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Michael Bennett: Receives questionable tag Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Michael Bennett: Logs limited session•
-
Cowboys' Michael Bennett: Not hindered by injury•
-
Cowboys' Michael Bennett: Injured in loss•
-
Cowboys' Michael Bennett: Two sacks in Sunday's win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...
-
1/6 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the impact of Mike McCarthy on the Cowboys offense...
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.