Bennett played 15 games split between the Patriots and Cowboys in 2019, finishing with 32 tackles (24 solo) including 6.5 sacks.

The veteran pass rusher began the year in New England, but after getting slapped with a one-game suspension for "conduct detrimental to the team", Bennett was dealt to Dallas where he was marginally more productive down the stretch. Even so, the 6.5 sacks were his lowest total while staying mostly healthy in a campaign since 2011. The 34-year-old is an unrestricted free agent after having the final year of his deal voided by the Pats following the suspension, and he'll likely have to settle for something much less than the $8.25 million he was set to make in 2020 if he wants to continue his career.