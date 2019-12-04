Play

Bennett (foot) won't carry an injury designation into Thursday's matchup against the Bears, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Bennett only played 38 defensive snaps during Week 13's loss to the Bills due to this foot injury. With Antwuan Woods (knee) ruled out, Bennett could see increased usage in this prime-time contest.

