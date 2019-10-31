Bennett restructured his contract with the Cowboys on Thursday and will become a free agent in March, Grant Gordon of NFL.com reports.

Bennett is now set to become a free agent in March as the result of his restructured contract. In the last three seasons Bennett has spent time with four different teams, and he'll be free to test the market again after the conclusion of the 2019 season. The 33-year-old hasn't yet suited up for a game with the Cowboys.