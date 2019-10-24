Play

The Patriots will trade Bennett to the Cowboys for a conditional late-round draft pick, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

With five tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games with New England, Bennett's impact has been limited this season. In the wake of his one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, the Patriots have decided to move on, with the move also freeing up some valuable cap space for the team.

