Cowboys' Michael Bennett: Traded to Dallas
The Patriots will trade Bennett to the Cowboys for a conditional late-round draft pick, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
With five tackles and 2.5 sacks in six games with New England, Bennett's impact has been limited this season. In the wake of his one-game suspension for conduct detrimental to the team, the Patriots have decided to move on, with the move also freeing up some valuable cap space for the team.
More News
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Suspension lifted•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Receives one-week ban•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Notches another sack•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Registers sack•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Returns to training camp•
-
Patriots' Michael Bennett: Absent from training camp•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...