Bennett collected two sacks among his three tackles in Sunday's win over the Lions.

The veteran pass rusher now has three sacks in three games since joining the Cowboys, more than he had in six games for the Patriots prior to being traded. Bennett has provided a jolt to a Dallas front seven that already featured proven QB hunters in DeMarcus Lawrence and Robert Quinn, and the 34-year-old could be poised for a revenge game in Week 12 against New England.