Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said Gallup (illness) won't practice Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gallup will miss his second consecutive practice on account of the illness, but the Cowboys are seemingly preparing as though the receiver will be ready to go by the time Sunday's game against the Colts arrives. Both he and cornerback Trevon Diggs -- who was also sidelined Wednesday with an illness -- are set to participate in virtual meetings Thursday while they work through their respective ailments. If Gallup's condition doesn't improve as the Cowboys hope, the team could turn to Noah Brown, Jalen Tolbert and potentially James Washington (foot) to fill snaps at receiver behind top target CeeDee Lamb.
