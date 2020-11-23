Gallup caught two of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's win over the Vikings.

With Andy Dalton back under center, the Cowboys' passing game was a little more potent, but Gallup still found himself taking a back seat to Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. Gallup's numbers are down across the board this season, and things might not get any easier for him in Week 12 as Dallas faces a stingy Washington secondary on Thanksgiving.