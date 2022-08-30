Gallup (knee) has a spot on the Cowboys' initial 53-man roster, avoiding the reserve/PUP list and an automatic four-game absence, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Both Gallup and team officials have said the wideout is unlikely to play Week 1, but there's optimism he can suit up within the first four games of the season. In fact, team owner Jerry Jones said Gallup would be healthy enough to play Week 1 "if it were the Super Bowl," before noting that the team wants to be more cautious with a long season ahead. Gallup spent all of August on the active/PUP list, but now that he's on the roster he can practice with his teammates if/when he's deemed ready.