Gallup (illness) returned to practice Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Gallup saw his playing time dialed back in last Sunday's win over the Rams, playing a season-low 51 percent of the offensive snaps, as Jalen Tolbert saw increased work behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Gallup has failed to crack 24 yards in any of his last three games and in five of seven games overall. He's well off the fantasy radar outside of the deepest of leagues.
