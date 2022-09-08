Gallup (knee) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.
According to Watkins, Gallup was working in full pads Thursday, marking back-to-back appearances on the field after coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that the fifth-year wide receiver wouldn't practice or play Week 1 against the Buccaneers. The decision to rule out Gallup ahead of the season opener isn't a surprise considering he tore the ACL in his left knee Jan. 2, but his ability to mix into drills this week generally is an encouraging sign that he'll return to action early on this season.
