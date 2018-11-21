Gallup (personal) rejoined the team Wednesday and will be available to play in the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Redskins, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The receiver had been listed as a non-participant in Dallas' first two practices of Week 12 while he remained in Georgia following the death of his brother. Gallup's arrival at the team facility Wednesday suggests he'll take part in the Cowboys' final practice of the week, which should be enough for him to fill his normal role on offense Thursday. The rookie has seemingly emerged as the Cowboys' preferred option alongside Amari Cooper in two-receiver sets, as Gallup has logged more snaps than both Cole Beasley and Allen Hurns in each of the past five games.