Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Back with team
Gallup (personal) rejoined the team Wednesday and will be available to play in the Cowboys' Thanksgiving Day game against the Redskins, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The receiver had been listed as a non-participant in Dallas' first two practices of Week 12 while he remained in Georgia following the death of his brother. Gallup's arrival at the team facility Wednesday suggests he'll take part in the Cowboys' final practice of the week, which should be enough for him to fill his normal role on offense Thursday. The rookie has seemingly emerged as the Cowboys' preferred option alongside Amari Cooper in two-receiver sets, as Gallup has logged more snaps than both Cole Beasley and Allen Hurns in each of the past five games.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Intending to play Thanksgiving Day•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: May miss Thursday's game•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Only one catch in win over Falcons•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Snatches two passes in win•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Targeted six times•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Likely headed for role reduction•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the Week 12 schedule to identify players to start and...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You may not feel great about starting Dalvin Cook or Josh Adams, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 12 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 12
-
Big questions: Waivers, playoffs
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings go on the record with six of the key Fantasy...
-
Week 12 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 12 Trade Values Chart
Fantasy Football trade deadlines are around the corner. What will it cost you to make one last...