Gallup caught seven of 14 targets for 113 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Packers.

Making his return from knee surgery after missing the last two weeks, Gallup found the end zone for the first time this season while topping 100 yards for the second time in three games. The second-year wideout is the clear No. 2 for the Cowboys behind Amari Cooper, but there's been more than enough volume coming from Dak Prescott to make both receivers productive when they're in the lineup together.