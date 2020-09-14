Gallup had three receptions (five targets) for 50 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Rams.

Gallup would have had a bigger fantasy performance -- and the Cowboys potentially a different game result -- if a questionable offensive pass interference call didn't wipe out what would have been a huge reception in the final minutes of this tight contest. The 24-year-old ended up finishing third in targets, falling one behind rookie standout CeeDee Lamb and a whopping five behind No.1 wideout Amari Cooper. It is apparent who is Dak Prescott's favorite target, but it appears Gallup will have to share No. 2 honors with his new teammate acquired via the draft. This may result in a reduction in overall targets, but the Cowboys' embarrassment of riches at the wideout position could leave Gallup in favorable defensive matchups. There may be enough fantasy production to go around for all three receivers against a soft Atlanta defense on Sunday.