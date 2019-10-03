Gallup (knee) has yet to ramp things up to full speed, but Thursday's practice should be a good indicator as to whether he can play Week 5 against the Packers, Todd Archer of ESPN reports.

While the fact Gallup has been unable to run at full speed just a few days before the scheduled game appears concerning, the receiver believes that much of the issue is mental. He can perform cuts and has the full backing of the Dallas medical staff, but Gallup still needs to get a taste of something close to live game experience before he'll be mentally ready. That makes deploying the wideout in Week 5 a bit of a risky proposition, as Gallup will not only be facing a defense giving up the fourth-least fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers in standard formats, but there may be questions about his workload as well.