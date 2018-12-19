Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Blanked against Colts
Gallup failed to see a target in Sunday's loss to the Colts.
The goose egg comes one game after the rookie saw a season-high nine targets against the Eagles, although he was only able to turn them into four catches for 24 yards. Gallup has shown flashes of his upside this season, but for the most part he's struggled with his consistency and has yet to develop strong chemistry with Dak Prescott. Look for significant improvement from the young receiver in 2019, especially with Amari Cooper remaining the focus of attention for opposition secondaries.
