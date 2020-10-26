Gallup failed to catch either of his targets in Sunday's loss to Washington.

The third-year receiver's production bottomed out on a day in which the Cowboys were forced to turn to rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci after Andy Dalton (concussion) left the game, with neither QB getting time in the pocket behind a patchwork offensive line. The outlook for the entire Dallas offense is bleak heading into Week 8's road clash with the Eagles, but if DiNucci does make his first NFL start, Gallup will at least be starting from the same place as Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb in terms of chemistry with the young signal-caller.