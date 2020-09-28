Gallup caught six of nine targets for 138 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-31 loss to the Seahawks.

Both Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson put up huge passing numbers, but Gallup led both teams in receiving yards on the afternoon. The third-year wideout also found the end zone for the first time this season on a 43-yard bomb early in the fourth quarter as the Cowboys tried to complete another big comeback. Gallup will look to keep his momentum going in Week 4 against a Browns defense that's already given up five TDs to opposition WRs.