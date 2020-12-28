Gallup caught six of eight targets for 121 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Eagles.

The Cowboys passing game re-discovered its early-season form in this one, and Gallup capitalized with his most productive outing of the season, leading Dallas in catches and targets while tying Amari Cooper for the team lead in receiving yards. It's been a mostly disappointing campaign overall for Gallup, but the third-year wideout could wipe all that away with another big effort in Week 17's clash with the Giants, as both teams remain alive in the hunt for the NFC East title.