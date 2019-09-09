Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Career-best performance in win
Gallup caught all seven of his targets for 158 yards in Sunday's 35-17 win over the Giants.
While he wasn't on the receiving end of one of Dak Prescott's four TD passes on the afternoon, Gallup was instrumental in setting them up, and he nearly doubled his prior career high of 81 receiving yards in Week 7 of last year. The extraordinary performance from the entire Dallas passing game under new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore bodes very well for Gallup's chances of having a breakout second NFL campaign.
