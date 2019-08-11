Gallup caught both his targets for 19 yards during Saturday's 17-9 preseason loss to the 49ers.

Gallup got the start and made an immediate impact by turning Dak Prescott's first pass attempt into a 16-yard gain. He nearly made an excellent catch on a deep attempt the very next play but settled for a defensive pass interference call. Gallup made significant strides in the latter stages of his rookie season and appears to be building on that body of work thus far during camp. He'll likely play deeper into the game next Saturday against the Rams.