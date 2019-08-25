Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Catches TD pass versus Texans
Gallup caught one of his three targets for a 12-yard touchdown during Saturday's 34-0 preseason win against the Texans.
While Gallup hauled in just one pass thrown his way, he made the most of it by shrugging off a defender and making a contested catch in the end zone on the team's second drive of the game. He nearly added a beautiful 21-yard catch and run to the end zone on the next possession, only to see it called back because of a penalty. There is a good chance Gallup is rested for the final exhibition contest against the Buccaneers, but he appears poised to take a step forward once the regular season begins.
