Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Cleared for limited practice
Gallup (knee) will return to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he hasn't ruled out Gallup from returning for Week 5 against the Packers. Coach Jason Garrett confirmed the wideout will be back on the practice field Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. Gallup had surgery Sept. 17 to trim the meniscus in his left knee, with the recovery timeline estimated at 2-to-4 weeks. A return for Sunday's game may be optimistic, but it isn't out of the question.
