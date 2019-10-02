Play

Gallup (knee) will return to practice Wednesday as a limited participant, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Tuesday that he hasn't ruled out Gallup from returning for Week 5 against the Packers. Coach Jason Garrett confirmed the wideout will be back on the practice field Wednesday, albeit in a limited capacity. Gallup had surgery Sept. 17 to trim the meniscus in his left knee, with the recovery timeline estimated at 2-to-4 weeks. A return for Sunday's game may be optimistic, but it isn't out of the question.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories