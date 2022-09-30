Gallup (knee) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports reports.

Gallup has finally been removed from the injury report after two weeks of full participation in every practice. Other players coming back from severe injuries have struggled to stay healthy this year, but the Cowboys hope they've been cautious enough to reduce Gallup's odds of meeting the same fate. To that end, he may have his snaps limited in his first game or two back in the lineup. He'll start off with a friendly matchup against a struggling, poorly coached Washington defense, potentially taking snaps away from Noah Brown and/or Jalen Tolbert.