Gallup caught all four of his targets for 73 yards in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Giants.

Once again, Gallup saw few looks from Dak Prescott early in the game as the quarterback showed great chemistry with rookie CeeDee Lamb. However, after Prescott was carted off the field with a likely season-ending ankle injury, Gallup found himself on the end of completions of 19 and 38 yards from Andy Dalton to set up the game-winning field goal. Gallup had often been the forgotten man in the Dallas passing game through the early part of the year, but the unfortunate switch at QB could prove to be a boon for his numbers. Dalton's tendencies should become clearer beginning in Week 6's clash with the Cardinals.