Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Could help in red zone

Cowboys offensive coordinator Scott Linehan believes Gallup can make an impact in the red zone, NFL.com's Gregg Rosenthal reports.

Gallup was selected at No. 81 overall in April's draft after catching 176 passes for 2,690 yards and 21 touchdowns in two seasons at Colorado State. The 6-foot-1 wideout isn't spectacular in terms of size, speed (4.51 40) or leaping ability (36-inch vertical), but he's a polished route runner with a knack for making contested catches. The rookie was fortunate to land with a Dallas offense that needs someone besides Allen Hurns to fill the void left behind by Dez Bryant and Jason Witten, a duo that accounted for 53 percent of the team's red-zone targets last season. Hurns, Cole Beasley and Terrance Williams (foot) are the safest bets for regular playing time, but Gallup, Tavon Austin, Deonte Thompson, Noah Brown and Cedrick Wilson will also have a chance to compete for roles.

