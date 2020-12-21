Gallup (hip) has avoided serious injury and hasn't yet been ruled out to face the Eagles on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Gallup was forced out of last weekend's win over the 49ers due to a strained hip, but not before hauling in three catches for 26 yards and a score. The third-year pro has seen 35 targets in five games since the Cowboys' bye. If Gallup misses any time, Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner will all be candidates to handle more work behind CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Strains hip Week 15•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Sustains hip injury•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Does little with six targets•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Paces air attack in loss•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Six catches in Thanksgiving loss•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Another quiet performance•