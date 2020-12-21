Gallup (hip) has avoided serious injury and hasn't yet been ruled out to face the Eagles on Sunday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Gallup was forced out of last weekend's win over the 49ers due to a strained hip, but not before hauling in three catches for 26 yards and a score. The third-year pro has seen 35 targets in five games since the Cowboys' bye. If Gallup misses any time, Noah Brown, Cedrick Wilson and Malik Turner will all be candidates to handle more work behind CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper.