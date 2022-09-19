Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Monday that it's "certainly possible" Gallup (knee) could play Week 3 versus the Giants, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Gallup has resumed practicing in a limited capacity and could have a real shot at making his season debut versus the Giants on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys will roll with Cooper Rush through at least Week 4, so it would be a notable boon for the passing game to get Gallup back in action. It's possible, though, that Dallas could want to see Gallup resume practicing as a full participant before clearing him for a return to game-time action.