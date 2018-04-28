Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Dallas selects in third round
The Cowboys selected Gallup in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 81st overall.
Gallup (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is a highly accomplished receiver with a polished skill set, and he's among the most NFL-ready wideouts in this class. After transferring out of the JUCO ranks prior to the 2016 season, Gallup played 26 games for Colorado State, lighting up his opponents for 2,690 yards (15.3 YPR) and 21 touchdowns. Rashard Higgins put up even bigger numbers at the same school and hasn't amounted to much, but Gallup's 4.51 40-yard dash is a sharp improvement over the 4.64 Higgins ran. Gallup probably doesn't move the needle for a profoundly slow Dallas offense, though -- he and Allen Hurns might both be good receivers, but their inability to threaten the safeties means the Cowboys might always feel like they're playing against a red-zone defense. Gallup's long-term value is in any case promising so long as he's linked with Dak Prescott.
