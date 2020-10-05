Gallup caught two of five targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 49-38 loss to the Browns.

While it's not a surprise to see Amari Cooper (12-134-1 on 16 targets) or first-round pick CeeDee Lamb (5-79-2 on seven targets) get more looks from Dak Prescott in any particular game, Gallup even found himself with fewer targets than Cedrick Wilson and fewer catches than Noah Brown in another disappointing performance. As long as Prescott is forced to attempt 50-plus passes a game, however, there will be plenty of opportunities for Gallup to shake off his slow start to the season.