Gallup (knee) went through individual drills Wednesday, taking the next step in his rehab process, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic.

Gallup is listed as a limited participant on the Cowboys' first injury report of the season, just two days after it was reported that he wouldn't practice or play in Week 1. He'll still be held out of the opener and may not do team drills this week, but it's at least a good sign that Gallup has a shot to play Week 2 or 3.