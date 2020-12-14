Gallup caught two of six targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 30-7 win over the Bengals.
The Cowboys' passing game didn't need to do much after three early Cincinnati fumbles led to 17 first-half points for Dallas, but Gallup still failed to take advantage of his opportunities. Despite consistent target volume, he's topped 50 receiving yards just once in the last five games heading into a potentially tough matchup Week 15 against the 49ers.
