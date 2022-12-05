Gallup (illness) had four receptions on seven targets for 23 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 54-19 win over the Colts.

Gallup made a catch worthy of the highlight reel on the first of his two red-zone scores, leaping over a draped defender to catch a high-point pass from Dak Prescott in the back corner of the end zone. The 26-year-old was questionable for this matchup with an illness, so hopefully fantasy managers kept him active for the two-score day. Gallup has struggled with health and consistency in 2022, resulting in a pedestrian 28/297/3 line through nine games. Sunday's big game could spark the wideout's season ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Texans.