Gallup secured six of 10 targets for 109 yards in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Gallup either co-led or paced the team in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, and he crossed the 100-yard mark for the fourth time overall on the season. The second-year wideout has also seen double-digit targets in three of his last five games, although he hasn't scored in four consecutive contests. However, with the Cowboys likely to continue focusing heavily on the air attack while trying to nail down an underwhelming NFC East over the final three games, Gallup should have plenty of opportunities to snap that dubious streak. He'll look to accomplish just that against the Rams in Week 15, a week from Sunday.