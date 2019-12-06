Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Eclipses century mark in loss
Gallup secured six of 10 targets for 109 yards in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.
Gallup either co-led or paced the team in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, and he crossed the 100-yard mark for the fourth time overall on the season. The second-year wideout has also seen double-digit targets in three of his last five games, although he hasn't scored in four consecutive contests. However, with the Cowboys likely to continue focusing heavily on the air attack while trying to nail down an underwhelming NFC East over the final three games, Gallup should have plenty of opportunities to snap that dubious streak. He'll look to accomplish just that against the Rams in Week 15, a week from Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...