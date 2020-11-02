Gallup had seven receptions (12 targets) for 61 yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to Philadelphia.
Gallup led all Cowboys in terms of receiving production after being held without a catch against the Football Club last week. While this was a step in the right direction for the talented wideout, it was clear that rookie third-string quarterback Ben DiNucci will not be a Cinderella story (52 percent completion percentage for 180 yards and no touchdowns). There is a chance Andy Dalton (concussion) could return for next week's tilt against the Steelers, and while the veteran is an upgrade over Dallas' current quarterback, a shoddy offensive line may not let this passing attack get anything going against a stout Pittsburgh defense in Week 9.
