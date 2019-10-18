Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Enters Sunday minus designation
Gallup (knee) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Eagles, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Gallup's reps in practice were capped Wednesday through Friday, but those limitations were likely just for maintenance-related reasons following his recent return from arthroscopic left knee surgery. The second-year wideout has played more than 85 percent of the Cowboys' offensive snaps in both of his first two games back from injury and will once again be in store for another sizable workload Sunday. With fellow wideouts Amari Cooper (ankle/quadriceps) and Randall Cobb (back) both questionable for the contest, Gallup could end up serving as quarterback Dak Prescott's top target.
