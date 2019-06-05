Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Exits practice
Gallup exited Wednesday's practice after experiencing tightness in his leg, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "We didn't want to risk anything, so we just took him out," said wide receivers coach Sanjay Lal.
It doesn't sound as if Gallup is dealing with anything too severe, but his status is now worth monitoring during the final day of OTAs on Thursday through next week's mandatory minicamp, which starts Tuesday. If he can make it back within that time period, there shouldn't be any concern for Gallup's availability for training camp this summer. Despite the offseason addition of Randall Cobb, the second-year receiver looks to be among the favorites to open the season in the starting lineup.
