Gallup (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The ailment that prevent Gallup from practicing Friday apparently isn't too serious in nature, so after getting Saturday off to recover, the rookie should be ready to fill a regular role in three-receiver formations alongside Amari Cooper and Cole Beasley. Gallup is coming off a big game in the Week 13 upset win over the Saints during which he hauled in a career-high five balls for 76 yards, while he draws a favorable matchup against an injury-depleted Philadelphia secondary.