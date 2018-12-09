Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Expected to go Week 14
Gallup (illness), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The ailment that prevent Gallup from practicing Friday apparently isn't too serious in nature, so after getting Saturday off to recover, the rookie should be ready to fill a regular role in three-receiver formations alongside Amari Cooper and Cole Beasley. Gallup is coming off a big game in the Week 13 upset win over the Saints during which he hauled in a career-high five balls for 76 yards, while he draws a favorable matchup against an injury-depleted Philadelphia secondary.
More News
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Misses practice with illness•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Impressive in Week 13 win•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Targeted six times on Thanksgiving•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Back with team•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: Intending to play Thanksgiving Day•
-
Cowboys' Michael Gallup: May miss Thursday's game•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
LIVE: Week 14 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 14
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 14 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...