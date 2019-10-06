Gallup (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Despite undergoing a scope to trim the meniscus in his left knee just under three weeks earlier, Gallup looks poised to return to action after making it through practices Wednesday through Friday in seemingly sound health. Though Gallup is on track to play Sunday, he may be eased into action and not handle the heavy snap and target counts he received in the first two games of the season.